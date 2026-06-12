Sarah abseiling Croke Park for her brother (15) fighting cancer
A WOMAN with a young brother fighting cancer raised more than €15,500 in a week for the Make-A-Wish foundation ahead of an abseil at the end of the month.
Round Towers’ GAA player Sarah McVeigh will abseil down Croke Park on Wednesday, June 24 to raise funds for Make-A-Wish after her 15-year-old brother Seán was diagnosed with cancer in February.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Two heritage and conservation projects underwayLucan
There are currently two heritage and conservation projects underway in the Lucan, Palmerstown, North Clondalkin Local Electoral Area; Lucan House and Demesne...
Ruling data centres obtain electricity from green energyBusiness
Rules requiring data centres in Ireland to obtain most of their electricity from renewables creates green energy growth options, according to an...
Eight houses approved on lands at Prospect HouseProperty
PLANNING has been approved for eight, three storey four-bedroom houses on the grounds of Prospect House on Stocking Lane in Rathfarnham.Applicant MSJA...
Louis Fitzgerald Group profits rise to €28.39mBusiness
The holding company of the Louis Fitzgerald Group posted a pre-tax profit increase of 37 per cent over the last year, rising...
Citywest modern office and warehouse has a price of €875kProperty
An investment property unit has come on the market at Orchard Business Centre, Orchard Avenue, Citywest with a price of €895,000.Unit 8...
Local authority ahead of this year’s housing delivery targetNews
South Dublin County Council has revealed it is ahead of this year’s housing delivery target, with over half of its target reached...
Dedicated high speed urban EV charging hubs rolled outBusiness
EZO, the electric vehicle (EV) charging network announced a new partnership with eir, launching the first of a series of dedicated high-speed...
Green light for six 6m high floodlights at Old Bawn CSProperty
PLANS have been given the green light for floodlights at a pitch at Old Bawn Community School.The Board of Management was approved...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.