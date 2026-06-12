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Sarah abseiling Croke Park for her brother (15) fighting cancer
Sarah with her brother Seán

Sarah abseiling Croke Park for her brother (15) fighting cancer

James Roulston MooneyJune 12, 2026 10:40 am

A WOMAN with a young brother fighting cancer raised more than €15,500 in a week for the Make-A-Wish foundation ahead of an abseil at the end of the month.

Round Towers’ GAA player Sarah McVeigh will abseil down Croke Park on Wednesday, June 24 to raise funds for Make-A-Wish after her 15-year-old brother Seán was diagnosed with cancer in February.

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