Scoil Aonghusa celebrate 50 years of a great community
Scoil Aonghusa in Tymon celebrated their fiftieth anniversary with a celebration mass at the local church and a tree planting ceremony.
The junior school’s motto, ‘From Little Acorns, Mighty Oaks Grow’ rang true as the students, staff and alumni looked back on the beginnings of the neighbourhood education institution, now two schools in the form of Scoil Aonghusa Junior National School and Scoil Aonghusa Senior National School.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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