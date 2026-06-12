Search
Scoil Aonghusa celebrate 50 years of a great community
Lisa Duignan (Deputy Principal), Fr Pat Lucey, Mayor Pamela Kearns, Fr Ben Moran, Anne Marie Blake (Principal) and Aodh O’Neachtain (Assistant Principal) See more photos on page 46

Scoil Aonghusa celebrate 50 years of a great community

James Roulston MooneyJune 12, 2026 10:46 am

Scoil Aonghusa in Tymon celebrated their fiftieth anniversary with a celebration mass at the local church and a tree planting ceremony.

The junior school’s motto, ‘From Little Acorns, Mighty Oaks Grow’ rang true as the students, staff and alumni looked back on the beginnings of the neighbourhood education institution, now two schools in the form of Scoil Aonghusa Junior National School and Scoil Aonghusa Senior National School.

Read More


Children learn to identify and reflect on their own feelings

Tallaght

A baby celebration was held at Citywest & Saggart Community National School to celebrate the close of the 15th year of Barnardos’...

Crosscare’s aim is to help people and families move out of poverty

Tallaght

Crosscare’s community café plans in Jobstown are set to expand their services in the Tallaght area further after their move away from...

Eight houses approved on lands at Prospect House

Property

PLANNING has been approved for eight, three storey four-bedroom houses on the grounds of Prospect House on Stocking Lane in Rathfarnham.Applicant MSJA...

Citywest modern office and warehouse has a price of €875k

Property

An investment property unit has come on the market at Orchard Business Centre, Orchard Avenue, Citywest with a price of €895,000.Unit 8...

Local authority ahead of this year’s housing delivery target

News

South Dublin County Council has revealed it is ahead of this year’s housing delivery target, with over half of its target reached...

Green light for six 6m high floodlights at Old Bawn CS

Property

PLANS have been given the green light for floodlights at a pitch at Old Bawn Community School.The Board of Management was approved...

Boundary fence stirs up a storm

Tallaght

A boundary fence erected between a community centre and a football club in Kilnamanagh has caused a stir in the local area.A...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST