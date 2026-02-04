Crumlin progress to quarters

Crumlin United are through to the quarter-final of the Metropolitan Cup

CRUMLIN United advanced to the quarter-final of the Metropolitan Cup following a 2-0 win against Hartstown Huntstown FC in terrible conditions last Friday evening.

The sides had met a week previously in the league at Crumlin’s home turf and had battled it out to a 1-1 draw following a dramatic last gasp equaliser for Hartstown.

This game saw Crumlin travel out to D15 for the first of the Metropolitan Cup quarter finals with the rest of the round of fixtures set to be played this weekend.

It would be their prowess in the first half that saw Crumlin get the win over their opposition, specifically a brief period just before the half hour mark of the game when Sam Conway and Reece Kavanagh both scored within two minutes of each other.

Darragh Noone would be the creative outlet for the team with the player assisting both of his side’s goals.

The second half saw a whole host of changes for both sides made throughout the game with neither side able to add to the scoreline.

The other seven Metropolitan Cup round of 16 games are set to take place this coming weekend with several local clubs involved.

Lucan United are set to host Tolka Rovers while St Francis and Inchicore Athletic will face off again after having only met recently in the league. A game in which Inchicore managed a 3-0 win.

Jobstown Celtic find themselves up against Blackrock Celtic with both teams battling at the top end of their respective leagues.

Kilnamanagh will also find themselves in action as they host Collinstown FC.

Other games included Ayrfield United vs Kilbarrack, UCD AFC vs St Mochtas and Enniskerry vs Greystones United.