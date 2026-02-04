Firhouse back on track after win over Lourdes

Firhouse United saw off Lourdes/Pearse to stay in the hunt for second place in the league

A CONVINCING second half display finally got Firhouse United back on track for the runner-up position in the UCFL Division 3C section, after they finally saw off the challenge of Lourdes/Pearse in Sacred Heart last Saturday, reports John Mooney.

The title is heading to Ronanstown FC who have a 100% record in this Division and only a complete collapse will deny them, so the race for second is well and truly on.

Saturday saw United move up to that position after their win, although they have played more games that the sides below them, but at least they have the points on the board.

This was a real rusty type of game in the opening half as both sides were a little off the pace due to the inactivity over the past few weekends, but there were plenty of chances for both to break the deadlock but neither could take advantage.

Ben Singleton of Firhouse was the first to try his luck but was denied by keeper Kian Zambra, who was quick to spot the danger and clear his lines.

Lourdes replied with a good effort from Joey Prendergast and a golden opportunity from Sean Brophy, but he rushed his shot and fired well over the bar when a bit of composure might have done the trick.

The home sides Sunil Jain and Michael Brady linked up to creat a chance that saw Brady hit the side netting, and with nothing more to shout about the sides went into the break at 0-0.

However, in the second half Firhouse finally got to grips and ran out comfortable 3-0 winners, as Kian Donnelly opened their account in the 59th minute, when he ran on to a Jack Ryan pass and slotted home cooly beyond Zambra in the Lourdes goal.

It was just what they needed and 14 minutes later they added number two through Mark Grant, after Donnelly set him up, to give the visitors a bit of a mountain to climb.

And as they began to throw players forward they were caught cold by Donnelly for a second time, when Ryan provided his second assist in the 83rd minute to wrap things up.

All in all a good afternoon for Firhouse who can now turn their attention to plotting a way past Ronanstown in the Sidney Bedlow Cup this weekend.

FIRHOUSE UNITED: Jack Mulhern, Kian Molloy, Lucas Kelly Corrigan, Charlie Weacott, Kevin Downes, Michael Brady, Sunil Jain, Devin Brady, Mark Grant, Ben Singleton, Ryan Mbam, Kian Donnelly, Hareef Sarumi, Jack Ryan, Leon Ancoh, Larsson Kinghorne, Joe Gomez.

LOURDES/PEARSE: Kian Zambra, Reece O’Connell, Vinicius Fernandes, Declan Hamilton, James Kane, Joey Prendergast, Craig Maguire, Andrew Grant-French, Jamie Barry, Ryan Dwyer, Sean Brophy, John Roe-Dwyer, Adam Roe-Dwyer, Ruggero Recine, Brandon Lee-Behan, Mark Windrum, Adam O’Donnell, William O’Connor.