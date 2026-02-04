Holy Family into All-Ireland

Holy Family in Rathcoole are through to the final of the All-Ireland Senior Girls Championship

Holy Family in Rathcoole have advanced to the final of the All-Ireland Senior Girls Championship after a close 3-2 victory against Scoil Mhuire Greenhills from Carrick on Suir.

Holy Family qualified for the competition after they had won the Leinster Cup just a week earlier with a victory against Rathoath in a game that they would also score three goals in, the final score being 3-1.

Sophie Flannery would grab two goals in that game and the niece of Robbie Keane, Sadie would also get her name on the scoresheet as the school won the Leinster Championship for the first time in their history.

Sadie Keane found herself again on the scoresheet as she bagged a hattrick in the semi final also scoring all three of Holy Family’s goals.

Naoise Coughlan, Michelle Muddiman, Ali McCusker, Ruby Curtis and Sophie Flannery all had excellent games however the entire squad has been brilliant throughout the campaign so far with each player being involved with taking the school to levels they have never reached before.

“Rathcoole FC have given us massive help with training pitches and facilities. I suppose we did expect them to have a good go this year and make a run at it but they have just gone beyond expectation now reaching an All Ireland final. Every single one of the kids’ parents were at the matches, we had a big crowd down at the Leinster final and hopefully we will get the same down for the All-Ireland final.”

Managed by Ines Quinlan and Liam O Sullivan the school will contest the final of the competition on February 11 as they come up against Ursuline College Sligo who beat Loreto 4-0 in the other semi final.