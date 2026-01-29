Crumlin working hard to get back into top flight

Crumlin are fighting at the top of the table in the Leinster Senior 1 league

CRUMLIN United currently find themselves fighting for the top of the table halfway through the season in the Leinster Senior 1 Sunday League, reports Michael Howley.

The club suffered their first league defeat of the year upon the resumption of matches after the Christmas break after losing to Home Farm. Though they would recover shortly after and defeated Sacred Heart 2-0 to get their 2026 back on track.

Crumlin are looking to get themselves back into the top division of amateur football after being relegated from Senior Sunday in 2024.

Manager James Lee spoke on the ambitions that the club had at the start of the season this year.

“The goal and expectation was to win the league. To get promoted of course but to get promoted by winning the league. Especially the way we finished last season just finished out. We have some of the top young players in amateur football. You need to be aiming high and set the bar, especially for these young players.”

The team faces stiff competition. There are several clubs who are battling it out for the top spots in their division including the likes of Montpelier FC, Glebe North and Hartstown Hunstown to name just a few.

The team is also present in all of their remaining cups and has a quarter final in the Metropolitan cup against Hartstown Huntsown set for this Friday.

They also played their last league game against the side which ended in a 1-1 draw last Friday evening.

Crumlin had been ahead for the majority of the second half following a goal from Calum Bridgeman with Anto McKay providing the assist.

Frustratingly they were unable to hold onto the lead with Hartstown getting an equaliser in the 96th minute, Sean O’Reilly being the man to get the ball in the back of the net.

Now fighting for the top position in the table, Lee reflected on how important winning silverware is to the side this season.

“If you finish third and you get promoted there is nothing to show for it aside from the promotion. Look we wouldn’t be too disappointed but for every young player the aim has to be to physically have that medal in your hand. If it means that much to you then you will get it. I would be lying if I said I wouldn’t be disappointed if we missed out on the league.”

“My aim is to win this division. We aren’t just going as a newly promoted team, you’re champions. Hopefully that mentality is instilled then and you can achieve more in future years.”