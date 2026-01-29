League of Ireland return for Irish stars in Tallaght

Former Ireland players Enda Stevens and James McClean could play in the Presidents Cup in Tallaght on Saturday

SHAMROCK Rovers are set to take on Derry in the President’s Cup this weekend with the match to be played in Tallaght Stadium at 5pm on Saturday.

Of course traditionally the match is played between the winners of the league and the winners of the FAI Cup, Shamrock Rovers did the domestic double this year meaning they will play Derry City who finished second in the league in 2025.

Rovers themselves are champions of the 2024 edition while Derry won the trophy in 2023.

While it is always good to win silverware, the tournament serves as almost an official end to pre season and marks the return of the competitive league the week after.

Rovers will come into the game with a new squad following the 2026 January transfer window with key players such as Josh Honohan, Darragh Nugent and Aaron Eneff no longer with the club.

There will be plenty of new arrivals for the team to keep an eye on however as Jake Mulraney and Enda Stevens will both be afforded the chance to make competitive debuts for Rovers.

Rovers are not the only team involved who have done business in the January transfer window however.

Derry City have been extremely active in the window with signings such as James Clarke from Bohemians, Darragh Markey from Drogheda United and more importantly James McClean from Wrexham.

Capped over 100 times for his country, McClean is making his return to Irish football for 2026 after a long career in England with clubs such as Sunderland, Wigan, West Brom and Stoke.

McClean has made over 150 premier league appearances in his career and played 16 times in the Championship this season for Wrexham where he has captained the team.

He began his career with Derry in 2009, playing in the First Division and made 88 appearances for the club before signing with Sunderland for a fee believed to be around £350,000 in 2011.