Search
Cul-de-sac clash in Dáil over ‘deeply unpopular’ licence fee

Cul-de-sac clash in Dáil over ‘deeply unpopular’ licence fee

Ellen GoughJuly 23, 2025 11:37 am

Tallaght TD Paul Murphy has clashed with Communications Minister Patrick O’Donovan over abolishing the “deeply unpopular” TV licence fee.

Minister O’Donovan said he would not be drawn “down the cul-de-sac” by Deputy Murphy during a spat between the two members during Dáil debates on Thursday, June 26.

Read More


House grants information

News

Sixty-five per cent of applications for housing adaptation grants in Tallaght lack the correct information to proceed, a councillor said.At the Tallaght...

Homeowners to pay more in property tax

News

Homeowners in south Dublin will see an increase in their Local Property Tax this year, despite a vote by councillors to reduce...

Arts and culture go under the spotlight in ‘mapping exercise’

News

A countywide “cultural mapping exercise” is being undertaken by the South Dublin Arts Office to examine possible locations for new cultural facilities.The...

Seventy six age-friendly homes are in the pipeline for the county

News

Seventy six age-friendly homes are in the pipeline for the county, South Dublin County Council said.In response to a question about council-owned,...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST