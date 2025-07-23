Lucan House and Demesne bold and inclusive Masterplan published

South Dublin County Council has published the Lucan House and Demesne Masterplan, outlining a bold and inclusive vision to transform this historic estate into a welcoming, sustainable, and vibrant public space for the people of Lucan, South Dublin, and the wider region.

With an initial investment of €20 million, the site is situated within the Liffey Valley’s vital green corridor, Lucan House and its demesne present a unique opportunity to enhance a much-loved landscape.

Developed through extensive public consultation, the masterplan sets out a long-term approach that balances heritage conservation, environmental protection, and community use.

“Lucan House is not only a remarkable historic estate; it is a canvas for our community’s future. This masterplan ensures it will become a cherished public place—where heritage is celebrated, nature is protected, and people of all ages and abilities can gather, explore, and enjoy,” said Mayor Pamela Kearns.

The masterplan proposes a phased programme of works, with an initial investment of approximately €20 million. Key features include Enhanced biodiversity and green infrastructure, including pollinator-friendly planting, riparian edge protection, and ecological corridors, Improved access and connectivity, linking Lucan House with St. Catherine’s Park, Lucan Demesne, and the wider green network through new walking and cycling routes, Conservation and adaptive reuse of historic buildings such as the bath house, boat house, and stables, supporting cultural, recreational, and enterprise activities, New community and cultural amenities, including an outdoor amphitheatre, performance spaces, playgrounds, picnic areas, and interpretive trails that share the story of Lucan, Climate-resilient design, incorporating permeable surfaces, shaded areas, and sustainable landscaping, Celebration of local heritage, building on the success of Parco Italia and highlighting the historical and cultural significance of Lucan House and Accessible public facilities, including toilets, changing areas, and a community-focused café to ensure a comfortable experience for all visitors.

“This project is a flagship for sustainable, community-led regeneration. It responds directly to what we heard during extensive consultations: people want open access, heritage experiences, vibrant cultural programming, and a beautiful natural setting.

‘Lucan House will become an anchor for local pride and a magnet for regional tourism”, said Colm Ward, Chief Executive of SDCC.

The masterplan reflects the views of local residents gathered through surveys, workshops, and public meetings.

Community input shaped key priorities such as restoring heritage features, ensuring universal accessibility, creating quiet spaces for reflection, and providing everyday amenities that serve both locals and visitors.

The project is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union under the ERDF Southern, Eastern and Midland Regional Programme 2021–2027.

It will be delivered in stages, allowing early access to key areas and ensuring that income from heritage, hospitality, and cultural uses is reinvested in the long-term care and enhancement of the site.