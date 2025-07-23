‘Absolute monster of a build’ giving locals co-living concerns

Residents in Kingswood have expressed concerns over “an absolute monster of a build” in their estate which they fear could be used as a 16-person co-living space.

A planning application has been submitted by the owners of 1 The Drive, Kingswood Heights, Tallaght, for “construction of a two-storey extension with pitched roof to side of existing dwelling, a new two-storey and single storey extension with flat roof to rear of existing dwelling and a new single-storey shed to rear garden, and a proposed new pedestrian gate to side boundary wall to rear garden”.