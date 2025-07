Residents of Montpelier estate are calling for more action to tackle illegal dumping

Patience has “run out” for residents of Montpelier estate in Jobstown as rubbish was set on fire beside their cars and homes this week.

Montpelier residents have been calling for more action to tackle illegal dumpers for a long time, while South Dublin County Council recently ensured the estate is now part of a tendering process to install a CCTV system.