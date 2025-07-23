Charity lunch at Fitzwilliam raises over €80k for Debra

Andy McFadden (Glovers Alley Head Chef), Jimmy Fearon (Chief Executive of Debra), Fergal O’Connell (General Manager, Fitzwilliam Hotel), Liz Collins (Debra Parent Ambassador) and Mathieu Le Crom (Restaurant Manager of Glovers Alley) at a cheque presentation by Glovers Alley on behalf of the Fitzwilliam Hotel to Debra at the Fitzwilliam Hotel, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin Photo by Gareth Chaney

One of the top restaurants in the country hosted a charity lunch raising €80,000 for charity Debra.

Debra is the largest funders of research in Ireland of Epidermolysis Bullosa, commonly known as Butterfly Skin.