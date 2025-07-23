Search
Charity lunch at Fitzwilliam raises over €80k for Debra
Andy McFadden (Glovers Alley Head Chef), Jimmy Fearon (Chief Executive of Debra), Fergal O’Connell (General Manager, Fitzwilliam Hotel), Liz Collins (Debra Parent Ambassador) and Mathieu Le Crom (Restaurant Manager of Glovers Alley) at a cheque presentation by Glovers Alley on behalf of the Fitzwilliam Hotel to Debra at the Fitzwilliam Hotel, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin Photo by Gareth Chaney

Charity lunch at Fitzwilliam raises over €80k for Debra

Alessia MicalizziJuly 23, 2025 9:09 am

One of the top restaurants in the country hosted a charity lunch raising €80,000 for charity Debra.

Debra is the largest funders of research in Ireland of Epidermolysis Bullosa, commonly known as Butterfly Skin.

Read More


Local Faces: Mary Kelly

Tallaght

There are certain things in life that your humble correspondent would never do. Lion taming and train surfing are definitely out, so...

St Dominic’s church celebrates 50 years with a special Mass

Tallaght

The first modern church ever built in Tallaght – St Dominic’s church – will celebrate 50 years this week.In July 1974, two...

Surprise, surprise for Margaret on her 80th birthday!

Tallaght

A SURPRISE 80th birthday bash took place on recently in Molloy’s, Tallaght, where Margaret Brennan was treated to a wonderful day out.Born...

Patience has ‘run out’ for residents of Montpelier

Tallaght

Patience has “run out” for residents of Montpelier estate in Jobstown as rubbish was set on fire beside their cars and homes...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST