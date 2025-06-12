Cumann na mBunscol Finals: Croker delight

THE Cumann na MBunscol championships reached a thrilling conclusion at the start of this week with the hurling and camogie finals being played on the 9th and 10th.

Plenty of schools from South West Dublin had the opportunity to play in Croke Park.

The day kicked off with a clash between St Joseph’s BNS, Terenure and Ballyroan BNS. Joseph’s just managed to edge out Ballyroan 3-14 to 3-09. Standout performers for St Joseph’s include Johnny Ryan and Daragh Walsh who were instrumental in getting the win.

Conor McHugh spoke about what it meant for the students of Ballyroan to make it to Croke Park.

“Ah it was unbelievable, we haven’t been there in seven years at least. They were all planning their songs and had the flags up. Ah listen they are all very happy that they got to play in Croke Park. We’ll go again next year.

The next match of the day was between Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada who secured a comfortable win over Scoil Mhuire GNS, Lucan. Led by coaches Niamh ni Mhuiri and Eimear Ni Dhuibhghiolla the girls managed to win the Ui Mhaolan Cup.

Some noteworthy performances include that of Number 10 Sadhbh Ni Earchai who managed to net three goals and Doireann Ni Fhiach at Number 6 who provided vital defensive work as well as chipping in with a goal of her own.

We spoke to Roisin Gleeson of Scoil Mhuire after the game. “I suppose they were excited and delighted to have the opportunity to play in Croke Park and then of course after losing the game they were a bit deflated and disheartened but excited to have the opportunity to play”

Scoil Maelruain Old Bawn took on Gaelscoil Mologa in the Sean O Siochain Cup.

In what was a very close match the school from Old Bawn would unfortunately come up short being on the wrong side of a 2-01 to 0-01 scoreline.

The Echo spoke to coach Brian McCormack after the match to get his feelings on the game.

“They are obviously disappointed with the result but ourselves as coaches, it’s been fantastic to watch them develop over the year and become such great players.

The girls were captained on the day by Emilia Keaty who led the team throughout the year all the way to Croke Park and contributed massively in games with exceptional leadership and solo runs with the ball.

Madison McCarthy was vital for the team as the main scoring output. Katelyn Donovan & Maisie O’Connor were both massively influential members of the team. Last but not least is goalkeeper Sarah Hoey who was excellent in goal.

Divine Word NS of Marley Grange took on St Brigid’s NS, Castleknock in the Bean Ui Phuirseil Cup.

Unfortunately Divine Word would come up short in the contest being bested by 1-08 to 0-01. It was a bittersweet ending to the school’s first year playing Division 1 camogie. It was a long road to get to Croke Park.

We spoke to staff at Divine Word to hear who some of the star performers for the team were.

“Our goalie Rose Corcoran, she had a fantastic game with her puc outs and was brilliant the whole way through the game.

Fiadh Connolly was playing wing back and centre back for us. She had a brilliant game for us. Medbh Byrne was midfield and scored our point from a free. She worked hard and did really well as well”.

Congratulations to all the girls at Divine Word NS for getting to Croke Park in your first year of Division 1 camogie. What an achievement.

Gaelscoil Chluain Dolcain took on Gaelscoil na Camóige in the INTO Cup Final and would go on to lift the trophy with a scoreline of 3-05 to 0-01. We spoke to Muinteor Brianna of Chluain Dolcain after the match.

“Our captain Maire Ni Chaoinleain was particularly brilliant, she got many scores for us.”

The only other scorer of the game was Liana Ni Mhorain Marsella who rifled home an effort into the back of the net.

Other players who performed superbly include but are not limited to Isibeal Ni Slatara, Sophia Jardine Ni Chonchuir, Daisy Nic Reamonn and Sadhbh Ni Mhaolduinn.

We spoke to Gaelscoil Camóige coaches after the match.

“Our goalie Orode made a good few saves as well as our number 3 Sophie.

‘Our Number 7 Fia Nic Conmara was unbelievable, probably our standout player of the game.

Just tackling the whole time. As well as our number 13 Grainne. Fia and Grainne are actually only in 3rd class and the youngest players on the team and they were probably the best players on the pitch today.”

Despite the result not going their way the girls at Gaelscoil na Camóige had a very memorable day in Croker.

“We actually had a Garda escort on the bus on the way in.

‘One of the dads organised it for us, Jonathan O’Brien. We had a Garda escort walking into Croke Park which made the whole experience even more exciting for them. Absolutely amazing”.

Gaelscoil Naomh Padraig took on the boys of Gaelscoil na Camóige in the final of the Aghais Cup. The match finished 5-09 to 1-09 in favour of Naomh Padraig after what was a closely contested first half.

Massive performances came from the likes of Thomas O Scanlain who scored 2-06 along with captain Eoin O Riain who had an excellent performance in defence as well as Eamonn Lott commanding the midfield. Orin Crowe, son of Bohemians FC all time top goalscorer Glen Crowe, was a stalwart at the back.

We caught up to Caitriona of Gaelscoil na Camóige who had this to say after the match.

“Ah it was a disappointing loss for them on the day but at the same time to make it as far as they did to the final is still a really big deal.

‘We did a really good job, our goalkeeper Ryder O Gealbhain made some really good saves. Micheal, our captain, really rallied the lads with him and was really strong throughout.”

Other noteworthy performances for Gaelscoil na Camóige include Ruadhan de Burca, Alfie O Chonnuibh, Fionn Mac An Bhaird and Cathal MacConmara.

“They should be really proud of reaching that point. They came back with their medals. I’m dead proud of them.”

The final game of Day 1 saw St. Joseph’s Clondalkin take on Griffith Barracks MDNS winning 2-10 to 0-02, taking the Tom Ryder Cup home back to Clondalkin. The opposition were unable to break down the defence headed by Cormac Fogarty and Liam O’Connor.

Elijah McClelland was instrumental in the midfield and was also Joey’s main scoring threat throughout the game scoring 1-10.

The Echo spoke to Stephen Russell of Saint Josephs after the game.

“From talking to everyone in the school, no one can actually remember any time that we have gotten to a hurling final before so I think it was the school’s first time in a hurling final.”

As well as lifting the Tom Ryder Cup, the lads in Saint Joseph’s lifted another trophy on Monday afternoon, getting the opportunity to see a corporate box after the game and even hold the coveted Sam Maguire.

While it should have been the Liam McCarthy based on their performance that day it was a great way to cap off an incredible year of Saint Joseph’s hurling team.