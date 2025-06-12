Strictly dance night raises over €25k for special needs children

A newly established school for children with special needs in Templeogue raised €25,000 and more as parents and school staff turned into dancers for a night.

Libermann Spiritan School held a ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ event called ‘Strictly Libermann’ at the Green Isle Hotel in Newlands Cross to raise funds for the school educational resources.

An “amazing night of rhythm, fun, and true community spirit,” saw 31 teachers, SNAs, parents and other local representatives taking to the dance floor after seven weeks of rehearsals and hard work for the event.

“With passion and enthusiasm, they turned into dancers with the grace of ballroom pros,” commented Deputy Principal Sarah Ryan.

“The event provided incredible opportunities for our students that will make a real difference in their lives.”

Dublin professional dancer Keeva Laurence, Tallaght Person of the Year Glenda Murphy Smullen and RTÉ Dancing with the Stars Judge Brian Redmond were invited as judges of the performance and contributed to “make the night an event” according to the school.

“It was a fantastic night,” added school secretary Angela Minto. “I won’t dance on stage again soon, but it was for a very good cause,” she laughed.

Ms Ryan thanked the Green Isle Hotel and Kevin Rowe events company for the night set up, Templeogue College for providing rehearsal space, and Keeva Laurence Dance School for helping with the opening act ‘Moulin Rouge.’

A special mention was made to MC Adrian Kennedy and DJ Brian, the Libermann Fundraising Committee and Parents Council, volunteer helpers throughout the night, Martin O’Keefe from Templeogue College, and the many who gave their contribution to the night.

“We couldn’t have done this alone,” said Ms Ryan. “Thanks to Ciara for make-up and Nadine for hair, Sinead for the spot prizes and the raffle, Nicola for the tee-shirt design, Saoirse for costume alterations and Natasha and Darcy for choreographing our amazing crew.

“But most importantly thanks to our 31 fabulous dancers who entertained everyone so well.”