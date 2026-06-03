Cup success for Belgard

BELGARD Athletic have won the Joe Tynan Cup following a 2-0 victory against Hyde Park FC at Frank Cox Park last weekend.

Hyde Park came into the game as league champions having walked the league winning by 14 points.

This included a win for Hyde Park on the final day of the season against Belgard where they won 2-1 at home the week before the Cup Final.

Belgard came into the game with fire however and were the ones to break the deadlock with Joseph Furey getting on the end of a Kurtis Byrne ball to poke home in the 20th minute.

The goal had come from a setpiece which was well worked with Byrne receiving the ball past the back post before knocking it back across the goal to the waiting Furey.

Belgard’s press was relentless throughout the game and they would reap the full benefit in the 34th minute with Craig McEnroe converting their second of the match.

McEnroe pushed brilliantly to win the ball back off the Hyde Park defence and did not give up to win back a loose ball which the opposition defenders appeared to think was going out of play.

Realising their mistake too late, McEnroe was able to reach the ball before the goalkeeper, poking it past from an extremely tight angle with the Hyde Park defenders able to only watch with horror as it rolled clipping the inside the post before nestling into the far corner of the goal.

Belgard would hold on to the lead to secure a 2-0 victory and themselves the Joe Tynan Cup with a deserved win.

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