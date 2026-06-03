Kingswood U18s have a bright future

KINGSWOOD Castle have finished runners up in the U18s Kildare Shield final following a valiant effort against Kildare Town last weekend at Corrigan Park with the final score reading 2-1.

The first half saw a lack of chances for both teams though some sloppy defending from Kingswood saw them concede the advantage and go 1-0 down at the half time interval.

A few changes were brought on at half time though despite the bright start they would find themselves another goal down against the run of play.

Kingswood Castle would continue to pepper the opposition’s goal for the remainder of the second half but shots from various distances came agonisingly close but simply did not find their way into the back of the net.

They would be offered a lifeline with four minutes remaining with captain Cameron Roche getting his team back in the game with a strike from outside the box that looped its way over the head of Kildare’s goalkeeper.

Unfortunately it would be too little too late as they would be unable to grab the all important equaliser despite creating several chances throughout the match.

The game will serve as a valuable lesson for the team going forward that clinical finishing is of utmost importance in a final and good football unfortunately will not win you the game.

While the result is not what they were hoping for an appearance in the final caps off what has been an excellent season for the side in what is their first season together.

With a future they will look to come back next season and improve even further, utilising the experience gained from the match at the weekend.

TAGS Sport