St Francis U14s complete league and cup double

ST FRANICS FC’s U14.5 boy’s side recently accomplished a league and cup double to cap off an extremely successful season.

In the league their win was confirmed after they defeated a strong fourth placed Raheny United side.

The team have performed extremely well all season and not only earned themselves the league title but did so while remaining invincible throughout the league campaign with a final day win against Stella Maris ensuring that they finished out the year on 20 wins and just two draws.

The league win has made up one part of a double for the side this season after they also managed a league cup win.

The side earned themselves the Noel Donohoe Cup following a 3-0 victory against St Joseph’s Boys at the AUL Complex just a few short weeks ago.

Even more impressive is that St Joseph’s side actually play in the league above them in 14.4.

The side have also impressed at National level reaching the Last 16 of the SFAI Cup.

Manager Stephen Cooney spoke on the success this season and how everything has just clicked into place.

“It wasn’t the expectation really, we just wanted to get a team together. After last season we struggled to stay at 14.5. We got five or six lads in from our league and the leagues below. No one came from a higher league, they just played really well as a team.”

“We could see early on that they were getting to know each other very quickly and we were thinking wow we might have a go at this [the league] but I didn’t expect them to be so good to be honest.”

“They’ve all come from mid table teams from our league and the league below, the facilities we have are second to none. Unbelievable and that’s a big attraction for players to join us.”

“It’s one of these things where you see the potential and we’re just constantly pushing it.”