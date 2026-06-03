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€5.6m road works raise concerns from residents
Works ongoing on Firhouse Road

€5.6m road works raise concerns from residents

James Roulston MooneyJune 3, 2026 10:28 am

€5 million road works in Old Bawn have created some concern with local residents as construction is currently underway.

The €5.66m Firhouse Road Active Travel Scheme includes the upgrade of existing cycle tracks along Firhouse Road, the improvement of pedestrian and cyclist crossings on Firhouse Road at Ballycullen Road, Ballycullen Avenue and Ballycullen Drive, as well as school safety improvements in the area.

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