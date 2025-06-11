Cyclist (19) dies after collision with van

The accident occurred at the junction of Griffeen Avenue and Balgaddy Road

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old cyclist died following a collision with a van on Wednesday morning.

The fatal incident took place at the junction of Griffeen Avenue and Balgaddy Road in Lucan.

Shortly after 7.30am on Wednesday, June 11, gardaí were alerted after a cyclist was struck by a van.

The cyclist, a 19-year-old male, received treatment at the scene before being transported by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted an examination of the scene, with local traffic diversions in place for a time.

The local coroner was notified, and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

This incident brings the total number of cyclists killed on Irish roads in 2025 to six, and comes just one day after a cyclist in his 80s died following a collision with a car in Kerry on Tuesday afternoon.

To date, 75 people have lost their lives in traffic incidents and collisions in Ireland this year.

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Road users who may have relevant camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station at (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.