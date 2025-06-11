10 acre development in excess of €6.5 million
A unique development opportunity has just come to the market in South Dublin for just over €6.5million.
This 10.92 acre site just off Tay Lane in Rathcoole presents an excellent developer or owner occupier opportunity with the benefit of full planning permission for six industrial units.
AUTHOREllen Gough
