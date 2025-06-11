Plans for 18 antennas on building rooftop
PLANS have been lodged for the installation of 18 telecommunication antennas, together with nine dishes and three equipment cabinets and all associated equipment on a building’s rooftop plantroom.
Applicant Independent Site Management Limited lodged the application at a site at Block E Station View, Gollierstown, Lucan.
The development will provide high speed wireless data and broadband services for all three of Irelands mobile operators, namely Eircom (t/a eir), Three Ireland and Vodafone Ireland. This application relates to part of the lands within Adamstown Strategic Development Zone.