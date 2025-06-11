Search
Plans for 18 antennas on building rooftop
The building planned for the 18 telecommunication antennas

Plans for 18 antennas on building rooftop

William O ConnorJune 11, 2025 10:59 am

PLANS have been lodged for the installation of 18 telecommunication antennas, together with nine dishes and three equipment cabinets and all associated equipment on a building’s rooftop plantroom.

Applicant Independent Site Management Limited lodged the application at a site at Block E Station View, Gollierstown, Lucan.

The development will provide high speed wireless data and broadband services for all three of Irelands mobile operators, namely Eircom (t/a eir), Three Ireland and Vodafone Ireland. This application relates to part of the lands within Adamstown Strategic Development Zone.

