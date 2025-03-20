Daire prepares for European Clio Cup Challenge

DAIRE Flock has started his preparation for the European Clio Cup Challenge by doing two competitive races at Nogaro in France, as it’s traditionally used by Clio Cup drivers as a pre-test before the Championship starts in April.

The weekend started for the Tallaght lad with a practice and a qualifying session to determine the grid positions for the two races.

With a grid full of 30 European Clio drivers and former champions for the series, Daire managed to qualify 8th and 7th respectively for race one and two.

Race one Daire got a good start that promoted him to 7th with a race long battle for 6th, with the French track being very tight and technical overtaking was going to be a challenge until with three laps remaining Daire was able to capitalize on a small mistake to take 6th.

Race two was more the same, with a good start promoting Daire to 5th and pushing hard for 4th, when a technical issue developed that lost him time and for the rest of the race, demoting him to 8th Daire said: “I am happy with where I came, being my first time at the track and being able to compete with European drivers was an amazing experience and looking forward to testing at Dijon and Magny Cour in the coming weeks.

“With the announcement of Gorilla Design continuing its support for Daire in 2025, Rob Jones MD of Gorilla Design said “Gorilla Design are proud to be a sponsor for Daire Flock.

“We are thrilled to be supporting this young talent as he goes from strength to strength in his Motorsport career” Daire is now looking forward to the European Clio Cup starting at Nogaro in France on April 19.