Search
‘It’s a tough night for the club’ as Templeogue lose out in Super League

‘It’s a tough night for the club’ as Templeogue lose out in Super League

Echo StaffMarch 20, 2025 11:08 am

Templeogue’s 12 year stay in the Domino’s Men’s Super Basketball League ended on Thursday night at the National Basketball Arena.

Mark Keenan’s young side went down fighting 116-101 in an overtime loss to playoff bound Griffith College Éanna and will join Maree BC in dropping out of the top tier of Irish basketball as a result.

“It’s a tough night for the club,” said coach Keenan after watching his team go down despite scoring five points in the closing 30 seconds of regulation to force an extra period.

“The guys have given it their all tonight and throughout the season and I’m really proud of how they fought it out down the stretch with one of the best teams in the country.”

“We’ve been unlucky with injuries to the likes of Ty (Tavias) Fagan and we’ve lost some really close games, but that’s not an excuse either.

“We are where we are at this stage of the season.

“This is a very young core and they will bounce back.”

Read More


Glenanne men secure Neville Davin Cup

Sport

GLENANNE’S men’s team had plenty to cheer about on St Patrick’s Day when they claimed the Neville Davin Cup title. The Tallaght...

Glenanne miss out in Jacqui Potter Shield Final

Sport

GLENANNE’S women’s team faced well known opponents Trinity in the Jacqui Potter Shield Final. On the day of the final, the excitement...

Gary has the midas touch in junior soccer

Sport

SUCCESS in football can be a hard thing to come by and some managers/coaches go through their whole career in Junior Soccer...

Templeogue U18 basketball team march into semi-final

Sport

TEMPLEOGUE U18 girls’ basketball team made the long journey to Kerry to play Tralee Magic in the quarter-finals of the Under 18...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST