‘It’s a tough night for the club’ as Templeogue lose out in Super League

Templeogue’s 12 year stay in the Domino’s Men’s Super Basketball League ended on Thursday night at the National Basketball Arena.

Mark Keenan’s young side went down fighting 116-101 in an overtime loss to playoff bound Griffith College Éanna and will join Maree BC in dropping out of the top tier of Irish basketball as a result.

“It’s a tough night for the club,” said coach Keenan after watching his team go down despite scoring five points in the closing 30 seconds of regulation to force an extra period.

“The guys have given it their all tonight and throughout the season and I’m really proud of how they fought it out down the stretch with one of the best teams in the country.”

“We’ve been unlucky with injuries to the likes of Ty (Tavias) Fagan and we’ve lost some really close games, but that’s not an excuse either.

“We are where we are at this stage of the season.

“This is a very young core and they will bounce back.”