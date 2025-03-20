Templeogue U18 basketball team march into semi-final

TEMPLEOGUE U18 girls’ basketball team made the long journey to Kerry to play Tralee Magic in the quarter-finals of the Under 18 National Cup.

Tralee started the game the better of the two teams and raced into an 8-0 advantage.

However, Templeogue responded and helped by three pointers from Katie Behan, Sophie Gallagher (2) and Éabha Booth, they went into the lead.

Tralee responded with scores from Mary Kate Smith and Priya O’Donovan and led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter.

This game featured several lead changes and helped by nine points from Sophie Gallagher and seven points from Grace Miley.

Templeogue went into half time with a two-point lead.

The third quarter was a low scoring affair, but two consecutive three pointers from Éabha Booth helped Templeogue go into the final quarter four points ahead.

In the fourth quarter, Templeogue pulled ahead with further three pointers from Katie Behan, Éabha Booth and Grace Miley and finished up as winners on a scoreline of 63 to 53.

Tralee scoring was led by Anna O’Sullivan and Mary Kate Smith on 17 points apiece.

In a great team performance featuring 12 three pointers from the visiting team, Templeogue’s Sophie Gallagher finished top scorer on 19 points, followed by Grace Miley (15), Katie Behan (12) and Éabha Booth (12).

In addition, there were key scoring and defensive contributions from Lauren Neville, Lilyah Waters, Sophia Kiely and Rebecca Cleary helped by their team mates Sarah Garvey, Maria Valenzuela Sanchez and Siobhan O’Leary.

Coached by Des Hopkins and Paul Waters and managed by Laura Waters, this team has followed up on their recent Dublin Cup success and will now meet Tolka Rovers in the Semi Final on Saturday, March 22 for a place in the National Cup Final.