Dáithi receives award for his volunteer efforts with Concern

A EDUCATION expert and consul for a West African country was one of 24 people who received awards for their volunteer efforts for the humanitarian organisation Concern Worldwide.

Dr Dáithí Ó Murchú – who is Honorary Consul for the Republic of the Ivory Coast to Ireland – was honoured for his work as an adjudicator for the Concern Debates competition in Irish schools.

Dr Ó Murchú, who lives in Adamstown, Lucan but is originally from Limerick, spent 14 years as an adjudicator in Concern’s primary school debates where children debate global issues, which in his area is facilitated by the Dublin West Education Centre.

“It never ceases to amaze me how incredible students and teachers actually are,” said Dr Ó Murchú, who is a former teacher, an entrepreneur, education consultant and a specialist in innovative and disruptive technologies like AI.

“Having had the privilege of experiencing so many of the world’s wonders, being a debating adjudicator with Concern Worldwide has shown me another of the world’s wonders: young children and their minds.

“The quality of school debating in primary schools is incredible.”

Dr Ó Murchú, who wore Ivorian colours at the Concern Volunteer Awards event in Concern’s offices in Dublin, was given a medal and was highly praised by the aid agency.

“Concern do a most incredible job globally. It was both an honour and privilege to receive a volunteer award,” he said.

“The work which is being done by them must continue as there is now a greater need for Concern than ever before. “

St Joseph’s College in Lucan was among the other Dublin based awardees after it raised over €88,000 for people in the world’s most vulnerable countries.

An award for his work as a Concern Debates adjudicator was also given to Romeo Rolino Saah, who lives in Bluebell but is originally from Liberia.

“We are grateful to all our volunteers and supporters who help us reach millions of people living in extreme poverty and hunger every year,” said Concern’s Community Fundraising Manager Joanne Arnold.

“Concern’s work continues despite many challenges. The families we support in places like Sudan and Gaza cannot be reached without the support we get from our volunteers.

“They include the adjudicators who help us run Concern Debates at schools across the country which has been hugely successful in getting students thinking and talking about the many issues the world faces.”

Concern’s Volunteer Awards began in 2013 to celebrate the vital contribution made by the organisation’s volunteers in Ireland.

Many raise funds that enable Concern to continue to alleviate poverty and hunger, which last year alone saw 27.3 million people reached in 27 countries.

Concern was formed in 1968 in response to the Biafran famine in Nigeria.

