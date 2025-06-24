One in three skipping meals due to lack of money
One in three people living in Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard are skipping meals due to lack of money.
That’s according to a new report which found a food poverty rate of 43.3% in the area, nearly 5 times higher than the national average.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Babies are the perfect model of emotionNews
A programme that brings babies into primary schools to teach children empathy will celebrate one more year of success on Tuesday.Now at...
Man (23) stole car which led to the death of ownerBallyfermot
A MAN who stole a car which led to the death of its owner in 2022, was sentenced to an additional six...
Youth group are part of project to challenge racismBallyfermot
Members of a Ballyfermot youth group embarked on a recent trip to Italy as part of a project to challenge racism.22 members...
Primary school unveil new school signs thanks to generous donation from familyBallyfermot
A primary school have unveiled a new school sign, thanks to a generous donation from a local family looking to remember their...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.