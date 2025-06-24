Search
One in three skipping meals due to lack of money
At the launch of the food poverty report

June 24, 2025

One in three people living in Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard are skipping meals due to lack of money.

That’s according to a new report which found a food poverty rate of 43.3% in the area, nearly 5 times higher than the national average.

