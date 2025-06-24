Over €400,000 granted to 27 community projects
Over €400,000 was granted to 27 South Dublin community projects under the Local Enhancement Programme 2025.
While one quarter of the funding alone was allocated to the Tallaght Unit of the international first aid and emergency response service Order of Malta, the Quarryvale Community and Leisure Centre received the second-highest sum, €41,902.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
623 anti-social complaints are made to housing sectionNews
Over 600 complaints over anti-social behaviour were made to the council’s housing department in 2024.A total of 623 complaints were made by...
€151k costs for ‘bold new’ local authority rebrandNews
The final cost for a “bold new” rebrand of South Dublin County Council was over €150,000.The rebrand, which was launched in May...
‘Beyond scandalous’ number of council homes vacant in the countyNews
Over 150 council homes in South Dublin were refused by eligible households in 2025, while 76 out of the overall stock remain...
Babies are the perfect model of emotionNews
A programme that brings babies into primary schools to teach children empathy will celebrate one more year of success on Tuesday.Now at...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.