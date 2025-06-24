Search
Over €400,000 granted to 27 community projects
Quarryvale Community and Leisure Centre received the second highest sum of €41,902

Over €400,000 granted to 27 community projects

Alessia MicalizziJune 24, 2025 10:04 am

Over €400,000 was granted to 27 South Dublin community projects under the Local Enhancement Programme 2025.

While one quarter of the funding alone was allocated to the Tallaght Unit of the international first aid and emergency response service Order of Malta, the Quarryvale Community and Leisure Centre received the second-highest sum, €41,902.

