Drummer Dr Joe was a ‘devoted family man’

A superb drummer, a devoted Beatles fan, a fine historian and a “devoted family man” are just some of the tributes paid to a Clondalkin musician who passed away last week.

Dr Joe Rodgers, who worked as a library assistant at Dublin City University, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 5.

He was drummer and founding member of well-known 90s Clondalkin band The Cherry Brogues, who reached number 28 on the Irish charts in 1992 with their single ‘She Makes Me Nervous’.

Active through the early 90s, Joe and his bandmates Ray Gilligan, Ray Murray, Des Connaughton and Phil Healy reformed for a reunion show in 2011, and again in 2022 for “a one-off reunion gig” at Round Tower Clondalkin Club, where they had played some of their earliest shows.

In recent years he also got together with Cherry Brogues alum Murray and Healy, plus guitarist Paul O’Connor and songwriter Robbie Graham to form The Street Leagues.

“To all who loved him, I am so sorry we lost Joe,” bandmate and guitarist Ray Murray shared.

“Since the first day we started talking about being in a band together (about the same time I plonked a set of pig’s lungs on his desk in Biology in Moyle Park which I think clinched the deal) we shared a love of music and playing it.

“I was privileged to set up our first band together, rehearsed, wrote, gigged and argued – and we have been friends since, growing even stronger in recent years, and all the more sorry for the fact that I missed you by two days when we were due to be in the studio again recording.

“Sleep well, buddy, and I repeat the last words we ever said to each other – love you man,” he added.

Joe graduated as a Doctor of Philosophy in October last year from DCU, where he had spent the last few years working as a library assistant, initially part time, while writing his dissertation on the commercial and social history of O’Connell Street, and often contributed historical articles to RTÉ Brainstorm.

Dr William Murphy, Head of the School of History and Geography, where Joe earned his Masters in 2018, paid tribute to him as “one of the people who has made our School a community”.

“He was very proud, and we were very proud of him, when he was awarded his PhD. A fine historian, generous scholar, wonderful family man, accomplished musician, and unfailingly helpful librarian, Joe made many friends across the university. He was particularly supportive of his fellow research postgraduates who will miss his advice and encouragement.”

Paying tribute to his fellow music lover, Pat Moore from the Beatles Ireland fan club noted it was “a little fitting that you leave this planet in the same month as Brian Wilson and Sly Stone, they are lucky to have a musician such as you accompanying them.”

Joe was cremated following a service held on Friday afternoon, June 13 at Dardistown Crematorium.

“Beloved son” of Michael and the late Mary Rodgers, he is survived and “sadly missed” by his loving children Seán and Nóinín, his partner Niamh, sisters Tina and Mia, his extended family, many friends and his good friends and colleagues in DCU.