Davis seniors looking to book a place in final

THOMAS Davis gear up for their Senior 1 Championship Semi final this coming weekend as they take on Castleknock at Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon with a 5:30pm throw-in.

The side reached the semi final stage of the competition following a three point victory over Ballymun Kickhams at the quarter final stage in Parnell Park just two weeks ago.

That game would end 1-16 to 1-13 and showed further evidence as to the momentum that Thomas Davis is seeing after a disappointing campaign last year.

They finished last year with three defeats to their name and were bottom of the group just salvaging their spot at Senior level with a relegation playoff victory over St Sylvesters.

Though losing all three of their group games, narrow defeats to Lucan Sarsfields and Raheny could have gone their way on another day and they put a better fight against Cuala than anyone else in the group.

Davis’ would then have a rough start to the league for 2026 but they slowly came into their groove before winning four of their last five games to give them a nice run of momentum heading into the championship.

Spirits would be high for the side after comeback wins against Na Fianna and Skerries Harps and while they did suffer a four point loss to Raheny in the final group game they had already done enough to progress to the knockout stages.

Fionn Murray, Chris Sallier and Mark Nolan majorly impressed in that match with Cian Murphy doing an admirable job at the other side of the pitch.