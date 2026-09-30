Fettercairn Community and Youth Centre celebrated 40 years with fun day
200 people enjoyed the festivities as Fettercairn Community and Youth Centre celebrated 40 years in the local area with a fun day on Saturday.
Food, music and games were all enjoyed as families gathered to celebrate the Tallaght neighbourhood centre’s milestone, which has been a part of the community since 1986.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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