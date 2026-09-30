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Fettercairn Community and Youth Centre celebrated 40 years with fun day
Adam, Tania, Liz and Lilly

Fettercairn Community and Youth Centre celebrated 40 years with fun day

James Roulston MooneySeptember 30, 2026 12:51 pm

200 people enjoyed the festivities as Fettercairn Community and Youth Centre celebrated 40 years in the local area with a fun day on Saturday.

Food, music and games were all enjoyed as families gathered to  celebrate the Tallaght neighbourhood centre’s milestone, which has been a part of the community since 1986.

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