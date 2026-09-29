Six men arrested after morning searches in South and West Dublin.

Six men were arrested on Tuesday morning in relation to alleged drugs-related intimidation involving false imprisonment and assault causing harm of a male following searches under warrant at 11 domestic addresses in South and West Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Unit, DMR South are investigating drugs-related intimidation involving false imprisonment and assault causing harm of a male alleged to have occurred in early September 2026, and the team were supported by members of the DMR West Serious Crime Unit among others.

Six men ranging in age from 20s to 50s were arrested in connection with this investigation for alleged offences under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006. following 11 searches at residences.

The men are detained at Garda Stations in the Dublin Region under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

DMR South relates to areas such as Tallaght, Rathfarnham, Crumlin and Terenure, while DMR West covers Clondalkin, Ballyfermot, Lucan, Rathcoole and Blanchardstown.

Items of evidential value, including electronic devices, were recovered during the search operations and will now be the subject of further technical examinations.

Gardaí from the Serious Crime Unit DMR South were assisted by Gardaí from Serious Crime Unit DMR West, the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and Armed Support Unit (ASU) attached to Special Tactics and Operations Command (STOC) as well as frontline uniform Gardaí and other support units in the operation on Tuesday.

An Garda Síochána has a specific, dedicated and confidential Drug Related Intimidation (DRI) Reporting Programme, with nominated Inspectors nationwide available to advise, support and assist those affected.

The Garda DRI programme is run in conjunction with DRIVE (Drug Related Intimidation & Violence Engagement) an interagency project, supported by the Department of Health to respond to drug-related intimidation and associated violence in Ireland.

An Garda Síochána appeals to any person, persons or family subjected to drug-related intimidation to contact An Garda Síochána as soon as possible.

Investigations are ongoing.