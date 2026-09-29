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Man arrested after €5k drug seizure in Tallaght
€5,000 worth of drugs after a search of a premises in an area in Jobstown (Image: An Garda Siochana)

Man arrested after €5k drug seizure in Tallaght

James Roulston MooneySeptember 29, 2026 1:44 pm

Gardaí arrested one man and seized almost €5,000 worth of drugs after a search of a premises in an area in Jobstown

Ketamine to the value of €2,010, cannabis to the value of €1,890, MDMA to the value of €800 and crystal meth to the value of €180 were all seized as part of the search at the premises in Brookview, and one man was arrested with the investigation said to be ongoing.

A statement from An Garda Síochána reads: “Gardaí attached to DMR South Divisional Drugs Unit based in Tallaght Garda Station conducted a search of a premises in the Brookview area.

“During the course of the search a quantity of Cannabis to the value of €1890, Ketamine to the value of €2010, MDMA to the value of €800 and crystal meth to the value of €180.

“One male was arrested and the investigation is on-going.”

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