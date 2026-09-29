Strategy will support integration in county over the next five years

SOUTH Dublin County Council has launched a new consultation for the South Dublin Migrant Integration Strategy 2026–2030, which sets out how SDCC, alongside statutory, community and voluntary partners, will support integration over the next five years.

The strategy is informed by extensive consultation and local evidence, including a community survey, a service provider survey, focus groups and engagement across sectors.

It is “grounded in the understanding that integration is a two-way process: migrants should have meaningful opportunities to participate and contribute, while institutions and established communities have a responsibility to identify and remove barriers to inclusion.”

The evidence points to several persistent challenges that migrants face, with housing emerging as the biggest concern for migrant communities.

Around half of participants experienced racism or discrimination, while access to mental and emotional wellbeing support was a key area for improvement in relation to service provision.

The survey also highlighted barriers relating to employment, recognition of skills and qualifications, access to information and services, language support, and opportunities for meaningful community participation.

Five strategic themes will dictate the response: housing, employment and economic participation, education and lifelong learning, health and wellbeing and community participation, anti-racism and belonging.

Under these themes, a 38-action implementation is proposed for this strategy, which will be delivered across three phases with identified responsibilities, partners and measures of progress.

These themes reflect both the priorities raised through consultation and the broader areas of integration identified at the local and European levels.

They also build on SDCC’s previous Integration Strategy, which similarly recognised the importance of inclusive communities, learning, employment, health, and accessible services.

According to SDCC, the strategy is “practical in its ambition: to build a South Dublin where everyone who lives, works and learns in the county has a meaningful opportunity to participate, contribute and belong.”

The consultation is open to submissions until September 29.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme