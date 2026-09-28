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Concert series proposal for Tallaght Stadium
Tallaght Stadium could be holding concerts next year

Concert series proposal for Tallaght Stadium

James Roulston MooneySeptember 28, 2026 11:33 am

A “CONCERT series” is hoped to be delivered at Tallaght Stadium next summer after plans for a family-friendly festival failed to come to fruition.

South Dublin County Council are working to deliver a new concert series at the council-owned stadium usually known as the home of Shamrock Rovers FC.

Plans were recently shelved for a family-friendly festival, in a similar vein to Kaleidoscope in Blessington, Co. Wicklow, to be held at the venue.

The council had set aside €100,000 in the 2026 Annual Budget for a pilot concert in Tallaght Stadium to happen before the end of the year, and it is understood from a response to a query that the local authority are now looking towards a window in 2027 for concerts at the venue.

SDCC Senior Executive Officer for Economic Development Paul Fusco said:

“South Dublin County Council has been working with partners on the delivery of a concert series at Tallaght Stadium and has been considering a number of potential dates.

“Work is continuing on a concert series to be delivered next summer, and an update will issue in due course.”

A withdrawn planning application lodged in July outlined plans for a festival to have been held this coming weekend.

‘Days Like These’ was a proposed two-day, family-oriented festival weekender set to be held on September 26 and 27 from 4pm to 9pm approximately, expected to feature

“established and emerging Irish musicians” and other family-based activities.

It was a collaboration between SDCC and the team behind Kaleidoscope, management company Event Fuel Ltd, or FUEL.

Kaleidoscope is an annual family-oriented festival based at Russborough House, and the council had hoped for Tallaght to host something like it at the stadium.

FUEL declined to comment when contacted by The Echo in relation to the council’s current plans.

In 2019, SDCC stated their intent to promote Tallaght Stadium as a 20,000-capacity events venue.

A pilot event in the latter stages of the Covid-19 pandemic was previously held in the 10,500-seater stadium – Jerry Fish played to 481 people due to restrictions at the time.

The gig in September 2021 was hoped to be the first of a series in the venue and now SDCC aim to bring a second concert-esque event to the location.

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