Plans for social and affordable mixed tenure housing at Old Castle Park

An artist impression of the Old Castle Park

SOUTH Dublin County Council is seeking planning permission for a social and affordable mixed-tenure housing development at Old Castle Park in Clondalkin.

The proposed development consists of 140 housing units in total, comprising 38 one-bed apartments, 18 two-bed apartments, and eight three-bed apartments.

There are also 34 two-bed houses, 36 two-bed houses, and six four-bed houses listed as part of the proposed development.

The 4.59hectare site will also include provision for traveller-specific housing and all necessary associated works.

The delivery of housing for residents of Oldcastle Park has been in the works for several years, with the development intended to replace a 50-bay temporary traveller accommodation site built in the 1980s.

In 2017, it was reported that there were 20 families living in Oldcastle Park, but the exact number is hard to know due to overcrowding on the site.

The redevelopment of Oldcastle Park was included in South Dublin County Council’s Traveller Accommodation Programme 2014-2018, as well as the more recent Travelling Community Housing Delivery Action Plan 2022-2026.

The County Development Plan 2022-2028 aligns with national policy to plan for a more diverse and socially inclusive society to improve integration and greater accessibility of sustainable communities.

In 2022, SDCC outlined its plans for the Old Castle Park site during the December Area Committee Meeting, which included consulting with the Local Traveller Advisory Consultative Committee and CENA: Culturally Appropriate Homes Limited, a Traveller-led approved housing body.

SDCC consulted these groups to “progress an innovative Traveller-centred consultation process to develop the proposals for the demolition and redevelopment of existing Traveller accommodation at Old Castle Park, Clondalkin.”

SDCC are now seeking planning permission for this site in accordance with the Planning and Development Act 2000 and Part 8 of the Planning and Development Regulations, 2001.

The next step in the plans for this development is to advertise the development this month, September 2026 and present the Chief Executive’s Report to full Council in December.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme