Crack the code programme supports children with dyslexia

THE Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Daryl Barron, paid a visit to Crack the Code, a parent-led literacy programme to support children with dyslexia and reading difficulties.

The founders of Crack the Code, Tara Woods and Kim Bates, alongside their dedicated team, were presented with the highly prestigious Lord Mayor’s Scroll to recognise their commitment to empowering and supporting individuals with dyslexia.

The Lord Mayor spent quality time with the children during his visit, as they put him to the test during a spelling lesson and played a lively game of Word Snap.

He also took the time to speak directly with parents of children with dyslexia and listened to the daily challenges that their children face with dyslexia, emphasising the urgent need for early educational intervention.

with Co-founders of Crack the Code Tara and Kim, expressed how grateful they were to get the chance to speak one-on-one about the programme with the Lord Mayor and share the change they hope to see implemented.

“We are deeply honoured to receive the Lord Mayor’s Scroll. Having his support amplifies our dedication to supporting dyslexics and struggling readers.

“We must prioritise structured literacy and early identification of dyslexic children in schools so that every child has the opportunity to read and spell successfully.”

The visit highlighted Crack the Code’s ongoing advocacy to align Ireland’s primary education system with the globally recognised Science of Reading.

One of the main topics discussed during the visit was the critical demand for early identification of literacy difficulties and the necessity of comprehensive, structured teacher training to ensure no child is left behind.

Tara and Kim are both parents of children with dyslexia and were inspired to set up Crack the Code after noticing gaps in how reading is taught and the exhausting battle parents face to find proper support.

It has since grown massaviley having first started with one evening a week in the Ballyfermot Resource Centre, it has now expanded to three days a week.

The pair have been able to run Crack the Code thanks to the generosity of Ballyfermot Inchicore Credit Union and Palmerstown Credit Union, who help to fund Crack the

Code and ensure children with dyslexia and literacy difficulties can access proper support.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme