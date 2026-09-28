Warehouse extension proposal refused over safety concerns

PERMISSION has been refused for an application to see the extension of an existing warehouse development by 398sqm in a currently disused yard area at Holly Road, Western Industrial Estate.

South Dublin County Council’s Planning Authority refused permission for the proposed development on the grounds that it would result in “the introduction of risk to all yard users at the subject site.”

The Planning Authority stated that the proposal, if permitted, would compromise public safety by reason of traffic hazard and thus would be contrary to the “policies and objectives of the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028, and to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

The proposed extended portion of the warehouse would reach a height of 8m internally, and a maximum of 9m externally, adjoining the existing building which has a maximum height of 6.85m.

Due to the addition of the side extension, including existing access and car parking arrangements, the existing building would otherwise have remained unaltered.

SDCC stated that while “the principle of an extension to the subject warehouse is considered acceptable, the extension as proposed would represent an alternate form and increased height relative to the existing building at the subject site and surrounding buildings.”

The Planning Authority requested justification of the raised ridge height and built form of the extension as proposed or revise the plans to demonstrate a reduction in the height of the proposed extension.

Prior to the refusal of permission, it was also requested that the applicant submit further details in relation to site access and parking.

SDCC specified the need for a swept path analysis to show how vehicles will reverse towards the new level access door, a revised layout that includes 1 mobility-impaired parking space and a bicycle parking proposal that aligns with the minimum bicycle parking rate as per SDCC’s standards.

In response to the local authority request for clarification, the applicant, Bright Gift Ideas Ltd. shared a new, improved swept path analysis to demonstrate that “a 4.6 tonne light van can enter the site through the existing unaltered front gate, proceed to a safe manoeuvring area at the side of the gate opening area, complete the three-point turn and reverse a short distance safely to the proposed new level access door.”

Having received this information, the Chief Executive’s Order stated “that a decision to Refuse Permission be made under the Planning & Development Act, 2000” due to the internal site layout introducing risk to yard users and causing a traffic hazard to public road users.

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