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Is Bancroft man Tony (76) the oldest swimmer in town?
Tony Byrne (76) from Bancroft and (inset):Tony when he was 12

Is Bancroft man Tony (76) the oldest swimmer in town?

James Roulston MooneySeptember 25, 2026 3:55 pm

76-YEAR-OLD Tony Byrne from Bancroft completed the Liffey Swim as the oldest entrant in this year’s competition, sixty-four years after he won it as a boy.

Tallaght swimmer Tony, a member of Half Moon Swimming and Water Polo Club, received a medal for his completion of the Liffey Swim in the City Centre as the eldest person in the field, doing the 2.2-kilometre-long test in around the 24-minute mark.

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