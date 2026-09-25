Is Bancroft man Tony (76) the oldest swimmer in town?

Tony Byrne (76) from Bancroft and (inset):Tony when he was 12

76-YEAR-OLD Tony Byrne from Bancroft completed the Liffey Swim as the oldest entrant in this year’s competition, sixty-four years after he won it as a boy.

Tallaght swimmer Tony, a member of Half Moon Swimming and Water Polo Club, received a medal for his completion of the Liffey Swim in the City Centre as the eldest person in the field, doing the 2.2-kilometre-long test in around the 24-minute mark.