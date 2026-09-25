Is Bancroft man Tony (76) the oldest swimmer in town?
76-YEAR-OLD Tony Byrne from Bancroft completed the Liffey Swim as the oldest entrant in this year’s competition, sixty-four years after he won it as a boy.
Tallaght swimmer Tony, a member of Half Moon Swimming and Water Polo Club, received a medal for his completion of the Liffey Swim in the City Centre as the eldest person in the field, doing the 2.2-kilometre-long test in around the 24-minute mark.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
€30,000 in development grants approved for 17 local groupsNews
SOUTH Dublin County Council announced a total of 18 community development grants totalling over €30,000 that have been approved for 17 local groups.The...
‘Residents Association declined to engage with the council’Tallaght
THE local authority “do not accept that requests are routinely ignored” for repairs in MacUíllíam following a CATU demonstration outside County Hall...
Uisce Éireann to carry out ‘Critical and Complex’ overnight works for 50,000 customersLatest
Uisce Éireann will carry out critical and “complex” overnight works on Friday night through to Saturday morning to cater to over 50,000...
Recovery is possibleTallaght
THE St Dominic’s Community was reminded that “recovery is possible” on Saturday as a fun day was held at the nearby church...
Outpatients visits at Tallaght Hospital increased to 302,005News
TALLAGHT University Hospital (TUH) published its 2025 Annual Report on Thursday and detailed increases in outpatient visits and emergency department attendances as...
New crowd management system in operation at Tallaght StadiumNews
A NEW “innovative” pedestrian intelligent crowd management system has come into operation at Tallaght Stadium, which promises to support safer and more...
Household Recycling Day at County hall this SaturdayLatest
A recycling day where households can toss mattresses, hazardous liquid waste, electrical waste and electronic equipment for free is taking place this...
Arts Council awards €110,000 to South Dublin Participatory ArtsTallaght
TCA – South Dublin Participatory Arts, formerly Tallaght Community Arts, has been awarded €110,000 in funding from the Arts Council through its...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.