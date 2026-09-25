€30,000 in development grants approved for 17 local groups

SOUTH Dublin County Council announced a total of 18 community development grants totalling over €30,000 that have been approved for 17 local groups.

The grants, which were divided into community development and sports development grants, were approved following the assessment process and having regard to the available budget.

A total of €30,656.10 was awarded to several community groups, including Clondalkin Ladies Shed, which was granted €938.10 to go towards running costs.

The Society for Old Lucan also received funding from SDCC to help with running costs, to the sum of €1000.

The scheme also provides community event funding, of which the North Clondalkin Community Safety Programme benefited, as it was given €4650.

The Newcastle-based Retired Active Men’s Social, also known as RAMs, were awarded €250 in the form of a minor equipment grant.

In terms of the sports development grant, a generous sum was allocated to several local clubs and organisations, including the Jobstown Community & Youth Centre, which was given €1000 for the purchase of necessary equipment.

The grant also supports services in their delivery of community-based programmes, such as those provided by the Brookfield & Fettercairn School Completion Programme, which was given €500 for its programme delivery.

Start Bright Early Years and Afterschool service was also funded

€500 to ensure it can continue to provide an important programme in its locality.

SDCC granted €4800 to the Killinarden-based Sacred Heart Boxing Club for equipment purposes, which will go towards the upkeep of its boxing programme that provides an important sports outlet to the community.

The online rolling application process for this grant provides community and voluntary groups who are responding to locally identified needs within their communities with the opportunity to apply for assistance from the Council.

Sport Development Grants Applications are assessed by the Community Development Team under several criteria, including impact on local community and local community involvement and projects that are sustainable and value for money with clear and accurate costings.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme