‘Residents Association declined to engage with the council’
THE local authority “do not accept that requests are routinely ignored” for repairs in MacUíllíam following a CATU demonstration outside County Hall last Wednesday.
CATU Tallaght’s protest was to urge the council to deliver outstanding repairs and work to improve housing conditions in the Jobstown estate, but the local authority stated that “the residents’ association has declined to engage with the council” since June of this year.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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