Elderly driver hospitalised after car crashes into Costa Coffee at Nutgrove Retail Park

A man in his 70s has been hospitalised after a Ford Focus was driven through the doors of Costa Coffee at Nutgrove Retail Park on Thursday afternoon.

The elderly man was behind the wheel as the car went through the doors of the coffee shop on Nutgrove Avenue in Whitehall at around 1:15pm.

He was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after gardaí and emergency services arrived on the scene of the single-vehicle incident. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The scene at the coffeehouse chain location at the Dublin 14 shopping centre following the crash comprises of glass scattered across the ground as the doors were taken off their hinges as a result of the vehicle’s collision.

A statement from An Garda Síochána reads: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic incident at Nutgrove Avenue, Dublin 14, which occurred at around 1:15pm on 24th September 2026.

“The driver, a man in his 70s, was brought to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“No other injuries reported at this time.”