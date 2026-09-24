Garda seize over €11k in drugs and cash in Tallaght raids

€11,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized (Image: An Garda Siochana)

More than €11,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized by Gardaí following searches on homes in the Tallaght area in recent days.

Gardaí in the DMR South Divisional Drug Unit based in Tallaght Garda Station as part of Operation Tara carried out a number of searches at residential properties in recent days and seized approximately €8,830 worth of a range of drugs from crack cocaine to heroin.

On top of this, €2.5k worth of cash was also seized as part of the searches carried out by gardaí in the local area.

A total of €4,200 cocaine, €3,010 heroin, €1,360 cannabis and €255 crack cocaine was seized throughout the operation, alongside the cash.

Several people were arrested and charged.