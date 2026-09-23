New Kingswood principal delighted to take on new role
NEW Kingswood Community College Principal Mary Marphy has said she is “delighted and very proud” to take on the role.
Ms Murphy served as Deputy Principal for the past eight years and steps into her new role following the retirement of former head of the school, Deborah Dunne.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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