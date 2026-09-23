CLONDALKIN Recovery Choir are excited to announce its first-ever solo concert, ‘An Evening with Clondalkin Recovery Choir’, which will take place on September 25.

Members of the community are invited to come along to Áras Chrónáin to celebrate the power of music, recovery, and community strength.

‘An Evening with Clondalkin Recovery Choir’ marks the culmination of years of rehearsals, hard work, friendship, and performances, promising a deeply memorable evening of music and community.

Audiences will enjoy much-loved classics from the choir’s repertoire—including Lean on Me, Something Inside So Strong, and Rule the World—alongside new additions such as Primal Scream’s Moving on Up.

A major highlight of the night will be the public premiere of Together We Stand Strong, an original song written by choir members in collaboration with musician Alice Robinson to capture the essence of their shared recovery journey.

Coordinator of the Clondalkin Drug and Alcohol Task Force, Trevor Bissett, emphasised the importance of cultural expression and how it has proved pivotal to many people’s recovery journey.

“Music and creative arts offer people a powerful outlet to process experiences, rebuild confidence, and reconnect with their community.

“The Clondalkin Recovery Choir demonstrates how shared artistic expression can inspire hope, break down stigma, and foster the deep sense of belonging that is essential to sustained recovery.”

The choir is led by Lisa Price, a qualified singing teacher and choir director holding a Master’s degree in Vocal Pedagogy, which involves the use of song to support wellbeing.

The choir focuses on creating a supportive, healing environment and provides a welcoming space centered on connection, joy, and mutual support by leveraging the health and social benefits of group singing.

Those wishing to get their hands on tickets can contact Cathy Martin at prevention@cdatf.ie or reach out to Clondalkin Tus Nua.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme