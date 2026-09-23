Walking tour to uncover Tallaght’s ancient roots and modern history

“Many people perceive Tallaght as an exclusively modern phenomenon,” explains Emma Edwards, Executive Librarian, South Dublin Libraries.

Local historian Tomás Maher will deliver a walking tour of Tallaght Village, exploring the ancient and modern history of Tallaght. This event will mark South Dublin Libraries’ participation in Dublin’s Festival of History 2026.

The talk will explore the historical significance of local sites of interest, including the Priory, the Archbishop’s Bathhouse, St Maelruain’s, the old watercourse, the old Garda Station, the sculpture ‘The Victors’, and the cottages on the Main Street designed by the famous architect TJ Byrne.

Many people perceive Tallaght as an exclusively modern phenomenon. This tour will remind people of its ancient history, its development from a monastic settlement to a rural village, culminating in the bustling county town of South Dublin that we recognise today.

Tallaght Library has events for all ages, advertised on talib.eventbrite.ie including a lecture on the history of the Irish language in South Dublin on Monday, September 28, at 6.30pm.

Contact tallaghtlibrary@sdublincoco.ie to join our mailing list to learn all about our upcoming events.

South Dublin Libraries will also host the annual Red Line Book Festival from October 12 to 18, 2026. See redlinefestival.ie for more information.

Emma thanks Tomás, acknowledging him as a “fount of knowledge on the history of Tallaght – anyone who joins us for the walk is in for a treat!”

‘Walking Tour of Tallaght Village with Tomás Maher’ is free to attend from 11am to 12pm on September 26, and a place must be reserved at talib.eventbrite.ie. The meeting point is at Tallaght Library to begin the tour.