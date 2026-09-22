Search
GAA player Harry was not only a team mate but wonderful friend
Harry Strumble sadly passed away

GAA player Harry was not only a team mate but wonderful friend

James Roulston MooneySeptember 22, 2026 10:56 am

“WONDERFUL young man” Harry Strumble was remembered by local GAA clubs in Saggart and Rathcoole, who are “heartbroken” after his passing last Wednesday from illness.

Harry passed at home on Church Road in Forest Hills after “an illness bravely borne”, surrounded by his family, and was laid to rest at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Saggart on Saturday.

The former Holy Family Community School student was involved in sport from a very young age and was a big part of Commercials Hurling & Camogie Club, as well as St Mary’s GAA.

Hurling was known to be “his passion” which he lined out in Commercials colours for, but Harry was a dual player that also lined out in gaelic football as well, doing so for St Mary’s from juvenile grades onwards.

In a tribute to him, the club described him as a great player and teammate, as well as a great friend to those who are part of the Commercials fabric.

The club said: “He was not only a great player and teammate, but a wonderful friend to so many. He had an amazing smile that lit up a room and was a truly genuine and exceptional young man who touched the lives of so many people.

“His loss is deeply felt by everyone in the club. Harry will forever hold a special place in our hearts and will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all of us.

“There are no words to express how heartbroken we are.”

St Mary’s also paid tribute to their “very skillful footballer” and “wonderful young man” and noted his kindess and respect for others.

The statement reads: “Our Club Executive and Members extend our deepest sympathies to Deborah, David, Sophie & Davina Strumble on the heartbreaking loss of Harry.

“Harry was much loved in our Club and our Parish. While hurling was his passion, he played juvenile football in our Club from Academy and continued to Minor, U21s and Junior.

“Harry was a very skilful footballer but beyond the pitch he was quite simply a wonderful young man. Harry’s kindness and respect towards everyone shone through, he never passed you without saying hello and always with that gorgeous smile.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved family, his friends, and all in Commercials Hurling Club at this incredibly difficult time.

“Harry will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Read More


€15 million boost under Regeneration Investment Fund

News

LUCAN, Clondalkin and Tallaght have received a “landmark boost” of €15m under the ‘Regeneration Investment Fund’, announced by Minister Emer Higgins this...

Bid to extend permission for junior school extension

Property

AN APPLICATION has been submitted by St. Thomas’ Junior National School’s Board of Management, for an extension of the duration of planning permission...

€550,000 guide for Tallaght retail park unit

Property

A HIGH-profile corner retail unit, located in Tallaght Retail Park, has been granted permission for change of use to a spa/recreational facility...

Tae tea brands fly into Dublin Airport

Business

WALKINSTOWN-based Tae Tea flew onto shelves in Terminal 2 of Dublin Airport recently and the Makers Academy finalist behind it all, Tara...

Paediatric services at CHI Tallaght to shut from Thursday midnight until next Tuesday morning

Latest

Children’s Health Ireland at Tallaght’s Emergency Care Unit is closing temporarily for four days from midnight on Thursday until 8am next Tuesday...

CCPC launches investigation into Uniphar’s TouchStore takeover

Business

THE Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is to carry out a full Phase 2 investigation into Citywest-based Uniphar’s acquisition of TouchStore. The...

War of words erupts in dispute over access to carpark

Tallaght

ACCUSATIONS and counter accusations  have been made in the latest chapter of a local dispute over an access point in Kilnamanagh. Kilnamanagh...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST