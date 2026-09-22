GAA player Harry was not only a team mate but wonderful friend

“WONDERFUL young man” Harry Strumble was remembered by local GAA clubs in Saggart and Rathcoole, who are “heartbroken” after his passing last Wednesday from illness.

Harry passed at home on Church Road in Forest Hills after “an illness bravely borne”, surrounded by his family, and was laid to rest at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Saggart on Saturday.

The former Holy Family Community School student was involved in sport from a very young age and was a big part of Commercials Hurling & Camogie Club, as well as St Mary’s GAA.

Hurling was known to be “his passion” which he lined out in Commercials colours for, but Harry was a dual player that also lined out in gaelic football as well, doing so for St Mary’s from juvenile grades onwards.

In a tribute to him, the club described him as a great player and teammate, as well as a great friend to those who are part of the Commercials fabric.

The club said: “He was not only a great player and teammate, but a wonderful friend to so many. He had an amazing smile that lit up a room and was a truly genuine and exceptional young man who touched the lives of so many people.

“His loss is deeply felt by everyone in the club. Harry will forever hold a special place in our hearts and will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all of us.

“There are no words to express how heartbroken we are.”

St Mary’s also paid tribute to their “very skillful footballer” and “wonderful young man” and noted his kindess and respect for others.

The statement reads: “Our Club Executive and Members extend our deepest sympathies to Deborah, David, Sophie & Davina Strumble on the heartbreaking loss of Harry.

“Harry was much loved in our Club and our Parish. While hurling was his passion, he played juvenile football in our Club from Academy and continued to Minor, U21s and Junior.

“Harry was a very skilful footballer but beyond the pitch he was quite simply a wonderful young man. Harry’s kindness and respect towards everyone shone through, he never passed you without saying hello and always with that gorgeous smile.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved family, his friends, and all in Commercials Hurling Club at this incredibly difficult time.

“Harry will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”