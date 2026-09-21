€550,000 guide for Tallaght retail park unit

The vacant 10,603 sq ft property has planning permission for use as a spa and recreational facility

A HIGH-profile corner retail unit, located in Tallaght Retail Park, has been granted permission for change of use to a

spa/recreational facility and is set to go to auction online later this month.

The 10,603 sq ft unit has been listed for €550,000, working out at “an attractive capital value of €52 per sq ft”, significantly below replacement cost.

The vacant corner retail unit is suitable for a variety of alternative uses, subject to planning permission, with its predominantly open plan accommodation suitable for a variety of retail, showroom or commercial uses.

The property is presented largely in shell and core condition, albeit with partial fit-out in parts and may be suitable for “subdivision into smaller units”.

In 2020, SDCC granted permission for the change of use of the unit to a

spa/recreational facility, to include a swimming pool area, relaxation areas, treatment rooms, associated office/administration areas and changing facilities.

The permission also allows for the construction of a new internal mezzanine floor to provide an additional 602sq.m at first floor level and 18 on-street bicycle parking spaces outside the building.

The Retail Centre in which the unit sits occupies a prominent position on High Street, adjacent to The Square Shopping Centre and within immediate access of the M50/N81 interchange.

There is also the benefit of strong pedestrian footfall, excellent public transport connectivity and extensive surrounding residential catchment in the area.