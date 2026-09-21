Plans lodged for 408 homes in Clondalkin

THORNMEADOW Developments Limited has submitted an application for planning permission for a large-scale residential development at the Securispeed Logistics Site in Clondalkin.

The proposed development will consist of the demolition of the existing warehouses and structures on the site, located in Elmfield, on Ninth Lock Road, for the residential led development comprising 408 units.

These units consist of 403 apartments, including 24 studioapartments, 230 one-bed and 149 two-bed apartments and five threebed houses.

The development will see a ninestorey mixed-use building alongside three five-storey apartment blocks as well as five houses, with 202 car parking spaces and 752 spaces for bicycle parking.

Block one, a 9-storey mixed-use building, will comprise 64 apartments: 32 one-bed and 32 twobed units with a childcare facility at ground level.

Block two will see 113 apartments, with 24 of these studio units, 52 one-bed and 36 two-bed apartments and will include the same facilities as the Block one, apart from the childcare facility.

A total of 112 apartments will be constructed in Block Three, comprising 68 one-bed and 44 twobed apartments, while Block Four comprises 113 apartments; 76 onebed

and 37 two-bedroom units, as well as under croft car parking for 62 car parking spaces and two motorcycle parking spaces.

Each of the apartment blocks will also have associated private balconies, as well as space for bin store, plant and switch room, bicycle stores, bulky item stores, an ESB substation and green roofs, with PV panels at roof level.

The five houses also listed in the plans will comprise two two-storey, three-bedroom detached units and three two-storey, three-bedroom terraced homes, with associated

private balconies and terraces.

The proposed development also comprises refuse and storage areas, plant, landscaping, open space, boundary treatment, public lighting, drainage, and all infrastructural and engineering works necessary to facilitate the proposed development.

Connections to existing services at the Ninth Lock Road and New Nangor Road with vehicular access via the existing industrial estate road off Ninth Lock Road are also listed in the plans.