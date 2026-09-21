Gardaí investigate after gunshot reported in Clondalkin
At approximately 11:45 pm, members of An Garda Síochána attended a scene at a residential location in Woodford, Clondalkin on Sunday, September 20, following reports of the discharge of a firearm.
A Garda spokesperson told The Echo that no injuries were reported at the time.
Investigations are currently ongoing.
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AUTHORGrace Harte
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