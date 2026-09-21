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Gardaí investigate after gunshot reported in Clondalkin

Gardaí investigate after gunshot reported in Clondalkin

Grace HarteSeptember 21, 2026 1:40 pm

 At approximately 11:45 pm, members of An Garda Síochána attended a scene at a residential location in Woodford, Clondalkin on Sunday, September 20, following reports of the discharge of a firearm.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo that no injuries were reported at the time.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Read More


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