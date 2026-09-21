Three arrested and stolen car recovered by gardaí in Tallaght

Gardaí arrested three men on Saturday in areas including Cloonmore Park, and recovered a stolen vehicle as part of ongoing investigations into burglary, car theft and associated crimes.

Gardaí from the Tallaght Community Engagement and the Serious Crime Unit were involved in an operation that led to the arrest of one man in his 40s in Cloonmore Park in Jobstown and two additional arrests of men in their 20s and 40s respectively, as well as the seizure of a vehicle.

Gardaí observed a man exiting a vehicle in the Cloonmore Park area who was attempting to flee on foot. The man was apprehended and arrested in connection with the investigations.

The vehicle recovered had been reported stolen following a recent burglary in the area.

Gardaí arrested two other men in the course of their operation and all three were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station within the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

All three men have been charged with a number of offences.

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